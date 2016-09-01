版本:
BRIEF-Steadymed has finished manufacturing all Trevyen batches

Sept 1 Steadymed Ltd ::

* Has completed manufacture of all of Trevyen batches for shelf-life studies needed to support submission of its NDA in q1 of 2017

* Says "believe we have necessary capital to launch Trevyent in U.S. In late 2017, if approved by FDA" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

