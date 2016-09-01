版本:
BRIEF-Cytokinetics and Amgen to advance Omecamtiv Mecarbil to phase 3

Sept 1 Cytokinetics Inc :

* Cytokinetics and Amgen to advance Omecamtiv Mecarbil to phase 3 clinical development

* Phase 3 outcomes trial will be conducted by Amgen in collaboration with Cytokinetics

* Company and Amgen are also planning a potential exercise performance/cardiac function clinical trial to be conducted by Cytokinetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

