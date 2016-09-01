版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 1日 星期四 20:58 BJT

BRIEF-Itron said of the total estimated charge from restructuring , more than 90% is expected to result in cash expenditures

Sept 1 Itron Inc

* Of the total estimated charge from restructuring , more than 90% is expected to result in cash expenditures - SEC Filing Source text: [bit.ly/2bELesp] Further company coverage:

