BRIEF-Algoma Central Corporation announces collection of refund guarantee

JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
Sept 1 Algoma Central Corp
* Algoma Central Corporation announces collection of refund guarantee
* Collected $29.1 million being final refund guarantee related to cancellation of 4 shipbuilding contracts with Nantong Mingde Heavy Industries
* Instalments refunded in current action will be used to fund a portion of costs for new contracts
* Entered into new contracts with shipyards in Croatia and in China for construction of five new full sized equinox class vessels
* Says deliveries of new contracts with shipyards in Croatia and in China are expected to occur in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Jan 16 A South Korean special prosecutor will seek an arrest warrant for Samsung Group leader Jay Y. Lee for charges including bribery over his role in a corruption scandal that could unseat President Park Geun-hye, his office said on Monday.
DUBAI, Jan 16 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.