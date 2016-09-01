BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics acquires Intega Skin Sciences

Sept 1 Crescita Therapeutics Inc
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc announces acquisition of Intega
Skin Sciences
* Crescita Therapeutics Inc says aggregate purchase price
paid by company for 100 pct of Intega's equity consists of $8.0
million
* Says repaid a bridge loan at closing of $3.0 million
* Provided a limited recourse guarantee of Intega's
obligations under its $7.0 million term loan from Knight
Therapeutics Inc
* Gregory Orleski, former CEO of Intega, appointed CEO of
Crescita effective September 1, 2016
* Orleski replaces Dan Chicoine as chief executive officer
* Chicoine will remain as Crescita's executive chairman and
member of company's board of directors
* Orleski, Thomas Schlader will also be joining Crescita
board of directors
* Purchase price also include additional $2.0 million in
milestones if certain financial targets are achieved by Intega
in 2016, 2017
* Mario Laflamme has been appointed Crescita's new chief
financial officer effective September 6, 2016 replacing Stephen
Lemieux
