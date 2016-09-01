BRIEF-ITT Educational says receives letter from Chubb to post collateral of $19.8 mln

Sept 1 ITT Educational Services Inc
* On August 26, Received Letter From Chubb, Whereby Ace
American Insurance Makes Demand To Post Collateral In Amount Of
$19.8 Million
* Insurance Companies Named In Agreement Of Indemnity
Entered Into By Co Make Demand On Co To Post Collateral Of $19.8
Million
* Chubb Also Provided Notice That It Plans To Issue Notices
Of Cancellation On All Of Surety Bonds, Starting With Largest
First
* Demand Of Collateral In Form Of An Acceptable Irrevocable
Letter Of Credit
* ITT Educational Services Inc Says "Currently Reviewing
This Demand And Its Potential Impact On Business"
* "Continuing To Evaluate All Options Available To It
Related To ED Letter"
* Contacted U.S. Department Of Education To Request That ED
Consider Possible Alternatives To ED's Positions, Requirements
* Scheduled Last Day Of Classes For Current Academic Quarter
Is Sept 2, And Ed Letter Did Not Have Any Impact On Completion
Of That Academic Quarter
* ITT Educational Services Inc Says Next Academic Quarter
For ITT Technical Institutes Was Scheduled To Begin On September
12, 2016.
* However, Because Only A Small Number, If Any, Of Students
Who Typically Enroll In ITT Technical Institutes Would Not Be
Eligible For Title Iv Program Funds
* As A Result, Co Currently Is Not Enrolling New Students At
Any ITT Technical Institute For Academic Quarter That Begins On
September 12
* Got Notices From Several States As Result Of ED Letter,
Prohibiting Co From Enrolling New Students For Academic Quarter
That Begins Sep 12
Source (bit.ly/2bM6uN7)
