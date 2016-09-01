BRIEF-NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer urges Mylan to name independent board chair

Sept 1 New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer
to Mylan:
* New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer writes to Mylan's
Chair, Nominating and Governance Committee regarding effects of
EpiPen price hikes
* Urges Mylan board to name an independent board chair
* "Express alarm" with Mylan's "exorbitant" price hikes for
EpiPen
* Asks Mylan to remove non-independent directors from the
audit committee and nominating and governance committee
* "Mylan's gross mismanagement of its EpiPen pricing
strategy exacerbates the company's protracted history of weak
board oversight"
* "Mylan has failed to establish independent board
leadership"
* Urges Mylan to ensure each key board committee is
comprised exclusively of independent directors with no material
relationship to co
* Urge co to establish clear and robust board-level
oversight of the risks inherent by co's drug price strategy
* Urges Mylan to provide clearer disclosure of co's drug
pricing risks by annually detailing process and oversight co
follows