2016年 9月 2日

BRIEF-Navios maritime says regains compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements

Sept 1 Navios Maritime Holdings Inc

* Says regains compliance with NYSE continued listing requirements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

