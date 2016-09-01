BRIEF-Williams partners files application with Ferc to serve 2 Gulf coast LNG export facilities

Sept 1 Williams Partners Lp
* Williams Partners Lp says advances Gulf connector
project; files application with Ferc to serve two Gulf coast LNG
export facilities
* Construction on first phase of project will begin in Q3 of
2017 in order to be placed into service during second half of
2018
* Freeport LNG export terminal will have three liquefaction
trains with expected aggregate export capacity of 15.3 million
tonnes per annum
* Williams Partners Lp says freeport LNG export terminal
is planned to commence operations in phases between September
2018 and August 2019
* Gulf connector project is designed to deliver 75,000 dth/d
to Freeport LNG Development, L.P.'s liquefaction project by
second half of 2018
* Cheniere Energy's corpus Christi liquefaction terminal is
proposed to have up to five liquefaction trains
* Gulf connector project is designed to deliver 400,000
dth/d to Cheniere Energy's corpus Christi liquefaction terminal
in 2019
