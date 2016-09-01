BRIEF-Unit of Highpower International enters into non-binding cooperation agreement with ACOC

Sept 1 Highpower International
* Binding cooperation framework agreement with anshan
co-operation co., ltd.
* Acoc proposes to purchase newly issued shares of shenzhen
highpower technology.,springpower technology, icon energy system
* The framework agreement includes a 90 day exclusivity
provision
* Acoc proposes to purchase newly issued shares for rmb540
million, or approximately us $80.7 million
* As a result of its purchase, acoc would hold more than 50%
in each prc subsidiary
* Terms of framework agreement supersedes non-binding
proposal from acoc received by unit in november 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: