BRIEF-Benefitfocus, certain subsidiaries enters into waiver to its credit agreement

Sept 1 Benefitfocus Inc
* Co and certain subsidiaries of company entered into a
waiver to its credit agreement, dated as of February 20, 2015 -
SEC filing
* Company has ability to meet requirement by borrowing under
credit agreement ahead of a month-end
* As of end of July 2016, company had borrowing capacity
under revolver of $54.8 million
* Company expects that as of August 31, 2016, it will be in
full compliance with terms of credit agreement
* Waiver provides for a waiver of (i) minimum liquidity
requirements of section 7.1(a) of credit agreement as of July
31, 2016
* Waiver provides for payment of higher rate of interest on
obligations to extent otherwise required prior to date of
execution of waiver
