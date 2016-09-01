BRIEF-Enbridge Energy plans to defer implementation of Sandpiper beyond co's current 5-yr planning horizon

Sept 1 Enbridge Inc
* Enbridge Energy Partners, L.P. plans to defer
implementation of Sandpiper beyond company's current five-year
planning horizon
* Has confirmed that its consolidated funding plan through
2019 is not expected to require any incremental equity capital
as a result of events
* Negotiated tentative joint funding arrangement with EEP
through which equity investment in Bakken pipeline will be
jointly funded
* Anticipated investment in Bakken pipeline will be jointly
funded 75 percent by Enbridge, through Enbridge energy company
and 25 percent by EEP
* Affiliate will withdraw regulatory applications pending
with Minnesota Public Utilities Commission associated with
Sandpiper project
