BRIEF-Primero Mining appoints Kevin Jennings as CFO

Sept 1 Primero Mining Corp

* Primero announces appointment of kevin jennings as c.f.o.

* Kevin jennings will replace wendy kaufman who is leaving company effective september 6, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

