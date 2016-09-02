版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 14:01 BJT

BRIEF-China opens antitrust investigation of Didi- Uber deal- WSJ

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* China'S Ministry Of Commerce Opened Investigation Into DidiUber deal- wsj

* Uber deal, after it received questions over whether deal complied with nation's antitrust law - wsj Source text :(on.wsj.com/2cicajn)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐