BRIEF-On Semiconductor extends tender offer to buy Fairchild Semiconductor

Sept 2 On Semiconductor Corp:

* On Semiconductor extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor

* Says tender offer will now expire on September 16, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

