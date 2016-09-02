版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 18:12 BJT

BRIEF-Range Resources declares quarterly dividend of $0.02/share

Sept 2 Range Resources Corp:

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

