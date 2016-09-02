BRIEF-Capital Southwest entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 Capital Southwest Corp:
* Says entered into an agreement effective August 30, 2016 for a senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing
* Facility has an accordion feature which allows for an increase in the total loan size up to $150 million
* Facility is scheduled to mature on August 30, 2020
* Capital Southwest Corp says initial borrowing capacity under facility is $100 million Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2c9P0wm) Further company coverage:
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.