BRIEF-Capital Southwest entered into a senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

Sept 2 Capital Southwest Corp:

* Says entered into an agreement effective August 30, 2016 for a senior secured revolving credit facility - SEC Filing

* Facility has an accordion feature which allows for an increase in the total loan size up to $150 million

* Facility is scheduled to mature on August 30, 2020

* Capital Southwest Corp says initial borrowing capacity under facility is $100 million