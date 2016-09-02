版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 18:19 BJT

BRIEF-NioCorp Developments to resale as much as 10 million shares in secondary offering - SEC filing

Sept 2 NioCorp Developments

* Resale by certain selling security holders of up to an aggregate of 10 million common shares in secondary offering - SEC filing

* Secondary offering to raise $6.8 million Source: (bit.ly/2c6rW3c) Further company coverage:

