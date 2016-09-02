版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics says Nat Krishnamurti to resign as CFO

Sept 2 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* On August 29, 2016, Nat Krishnamurti tendered his resignation as CFO, secretary and treasurer of co

* On August 29, 2016, company engaged James early as a consultant to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Intends to commence a search for a new chief financial officer - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bZNBZM) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐