版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 18:28 BJT

BRIEF-CEL-SCI says arbitration hearing scheduled to begin on Sept 26 - sec filing

Sept 2 CEL-SCI Corp

* CEL-SCI arbitration hearing, brought by co against former CRO is scheduled to begin on Sept 26 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c9PUsU) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐