BRIEF-Viad says company anticipates legal name of CATC will be changed later this year

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 Viad Corp
* Executed joinder agreements to amended, restated unit pledge, security agreement executed with co's $300 million amended, restated credit agreement, dated Dec. 22, 2014
* Says company anticipates that legal name of CATC will be changed later this year
* Says agreements were executed as a result of co's acquisition of Ciri Alaska Tourism Corporation earlier this year - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2bVoTYA) Further company coverage:
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.