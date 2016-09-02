BRIEF-Pacific Gas and Electric says utility, other settling parties filed motion at the FERC

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 Pacific Gas and Electric Co
* Says on Sept 1, 2016, the utility and other settling parties (including the CPUC) filed a motion at the FERC
* Motion requesting FERC approve settlement proposing utility's 2016 retail electric transmission revenue requirement be set at $1.331 billion
* FERC is expected to issue a decision in late 2016 or early 2017
* 2016 retail electric transmission revenue requirement be set at $1.331 billion, up $130 million over currently authorized requirement of $1.201 billion Source: (bit.ly/2bVpsBE) Further company coverage:
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.