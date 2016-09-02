版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Prescott Group reports a passive stake of 10.6 percent in Marchex Inc

Sept 2 Marchex Inc :

* Reports a passive stake of 10.6 percent in Marchex Inc as of August 31,2016 Source text - bit.ly/2bHw3Pf Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐