BRIEF-Yum Brands says Primavera Capital and Ant financial to invest in Yum China

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 Yum Brands Inc :
* Yum Brands announces Primavera Capital Group and Ant Financial Services Group to make strategic investment in Yum China
* Spinoff on track to be completed october 31, 2016
* Founder of Primavera Dr. Fred Hu to become Yum China's non-executive chairman
* Yum China to be traded on NYSE under ticker "YUMC"
* Under terms of agreements, Primavera and Ant Financial will invest $410 million and $50 million, respectively, in yum china
* Primavera, Ant financial will get 2 tranches of warrants to buy shares of Yum China reflecting about 2% equity ownership interest in each tranche
* Warrants to be exercisable in 5-year period after issuance of warrants, with strike prices correlating to equity values of $12 billion,$15 billion
* Yum China to commence trading on New York Stock Exchange as an independent company on november 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.