BRIEF-Iao Kun Group announces strategic Macau restructuring initiatives

Sept 2 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :
* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited announces strategic
Macau restructuring initiatives
* Closes VIP gaming room at Sands Cotai Central, expects to
generate annual savings of US$750,000
* Says IKGH believes closure of facility will generate
annual overall savings of approximately US$750,000
* May further close an additional 1-2 VIP gaming rooms in
order to further optimize its operating earnings
* Expect to take further prudent actions that "we believe
will be accretive to our earnings per share"
* Undertaking strategic review of its vip gaming room
operations in Macau "due to ongoing challenging VIP gaming
environment"
