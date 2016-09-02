BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien H1 profit before tax at CHF 7.9 million

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 16
ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent easier at 8,436 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
Sept 2 Plazza Immobilien AG
* H1 profit before tax 7.9 million Swiss francs ($8.07 million) versus 19.6 million Swiss francs year ago
* H1 earnings before taxes from revaluation of properties was 5.4 million Swiss francs, 15.4 million Swiss francs lower than the previous year (20.8 million Swiss francs)
* H1 EBIT decreased to 10.1 million Swiss francs (previous year 26.0 million Swiss francs)
* Sees for H2 operating result similar to that from H1 Source text - bit.ly/2bGVqFG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9795 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China regulator approves changes in JV's articles of assn (Adds details, background on China securities JVs)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Companies could unlock at least $12 trillion in market opportunities by 2030 and create up to 380 million jobs by implementing a few key development goals, according to a study by a group including global business and finance leaders.