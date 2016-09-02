BRIEF-BP, Rosneft and Schlumberger sign seismic research agreements

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 BP Plc :
* Rosneft, BP and Schlumberger sign technology agreements
* Rosneft, BP and Schlumberger today announced agreements for collaboration on seismic research and development
* Rosneft will join as an equal partner in BP's ongoing project with Schlumberger's seismic business, WesternGeco, to develop innovative cableless onshore seismic acquisition technology
* Project envisages an initial two year period to complete development of a seismic acquisition system
* BP, Rosneft will have preferential access to technology for initial period, after which Schlumberger will have exclusive rights to market system
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.