BRIEF-Yum! Brands struck deal to sell stake in China operations - WSJ

Sept 2 (Reuters) -

* Yum Brands Inc struck deal to sell stake in China operations to prominent Chinese deal maker & financial affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding - WSJ

* Primavera Capital and Ant Financial Services Group to buy combined $460 mln stake in Yum China Holdings Inc spinoff - WSJ, citing sources Source: on.wsj.com/2ciFl5T Further company coverage:

