BRIEF-Yum! Brands struck deal to sell stake in China operations - WSJ

BRIEF-Vendome Resources announces name and ticker change
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
Sept 2 (Reuters) -
* Yum Brands Inc struck deal to sell stake in China operations to prominent Chinese deal maker & financial affiliate of Alibaba Group Holding - WSJ
* Primavera Capital and Ant Financial Services Group to buy combined $460 mln stake in Yum China Holdings Inc spinoff - WSJ, citing sources Source: on.wsj.com/2ciFl5T Further company coverage:
* Filed articles of amendment effecting its name change to Vanadium One Energy Corp.
MILAN/PARIS, Jan 16 Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor have agreed a 46 billion euro ($49 billion) merger to create a global powerhouse in the eyewear industry with annual revenue of more than 15 billion euros, they said in a statement on Monday.
HONG KONG, Jan 16 China Investment Corporation (CIC), the country's sovereign wealth fund, is looking to raise alternative investments in the United States due to low returns in public markets, its chairman said on Monday.