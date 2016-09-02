版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 2日 星期五 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Vertex Energy files for potential resale of about 10.9 mln shares of co's stock - SEC filing

Sept 2 Vertex Energy Inc

* Files for potential resale of about 10.9 million shares of co's common stock by selling stockholders in variety of transactions - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2ceE7IJ) Further company coverage:

