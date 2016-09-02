BRIEF-Siebert And Kennedy Cabot report definitive agreement

Sept 2 Siebert Financial Corp :
* Siebert Financial Corp. And Kennedy Cabot Acquisition, llc
announce definitive agreement
* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition will acquire approximately 90%
of the outstanding common stock of siebert financial corp
* Kennedy Cabot Acquisition will make a tender offer for the
outstanding common stock of Siebert Financial not owned by the
estate
* Siebert Estate will sell co to Kennedy Cabot Acquisition
for $12.65 million or approximately $0.66 per share
* Acquisition agreement does not provide for the merger of
siebert financial with or into kennedy cabot acquisition
* Says $1,000,000 of purchase price payable to co by
acquisition will be held in escrow for one year after closing
Source text - bit.ly/2bQeu1w
