公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六

BRIEF-Rakuten to acquire flea market app operator Fablic - Nikkei

Sept 2 Rakuten Inc

* Rakuten is acquiring flea market app operator Fablic to leverage consumer-to-consumer platform popular among young women - Nikkei

* Seeks to increase combined monthly shipments to some 3 billion Yen- Nikkei Source: (s.nikkei.com/2bWtyJu) Further company coverage:

