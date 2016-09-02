BRIEF-Versartis presents data for Somavaratan

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 16
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Sept 2 Versartis Inc
* Versartis presents efficacy, safety, metabolic and adherence data for somavaratan in oral session at international congress of endocrinology
* Somavaratan is currently being evaluated for treatment of pediatric ghd in pivotal phase 3 velocity trial in u.s., canada and europe
* Data for pivotal phase 3 velocity trial anticipated in q3 2017, and j14vr5 phase 2/3 trial in japan
* In adult ghd, top-line results from phase 2 vital trial in u.s., europe and australia are expected during second half of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,353 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.31 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MOSCOW, Jan 16 Russian children's goods retailer Detsky Mir intends to conduct an initial public offering (IPO) of its shares on the Moscow Exchange, the company said on Monday.
SINGAPORE, Jan 16 Commodity pricing agency S&P Global Platts will begin assessing prices for liquefied natural gas (LNG) delivered to the Middle East and Pakistan, reflecting growing imports into a region better known as an exporter, the company said on Monday.