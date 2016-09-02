版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Fir Tree Inc reports 7.2 pct stake in Tivo

Sept 2 Tivo Inc

* Reports 7.2 percent stake in Tivo as of August 24, 2016 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c19Sqd) Further company coverage:

