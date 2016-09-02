版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:21 BJT

BRIEF-Array Biopharma enters into note purchase agreement

Sept 2 Array Biopharma Inc

* On Sept 2, co entered into note purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Notes bear interest at rate of 5 percent per annum

* Co issued to Redmile subordinated convertible promissory notes (in aggregate original principal amount of $10 million Source: (bit.ly/2c1a5cZ) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐