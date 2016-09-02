版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Stellus Capital enters into fourth amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement

Sept 2 Stellus Capital Investment Corp

* On August 31, co entered into a fourth amendment to senior secured revolving credit agreement - sec filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1aUT2) Further company coverage:

