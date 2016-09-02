版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:28 BJT

BRIEF-Terraform Power says Martin Truong resigned from board

Sept 2 Terraform Power Inc

* On august 30, 2016, Martin Truong resigned from his position as a director of board of directors

* David Springer appointed to board as a replacement director, effective immediately upon resignation of Truong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐