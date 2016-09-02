版本:
BRIEF-Ormat Technologies to pay $11 mln in settlement claims

Sept 2 Ormat Technologies Inc

* Reached agreement in principle on a proposed settlement with certain former employees of co to settle claims brought by such relators against co

* Agreement in principle provides that company makes no admission of wrongdoing

* Under terms of agreement in principle, company will pay $11 million. Source: (bit.ly/2c18Nyn) Further company coverage:

