BRIEF-BWX Technologies amends credit agreement- SEC filing

Sept 2 Bwx Technologies Inc

* Entered into amendment to credit agreement dated may 11, 2015 with Bank Of America N.A., as administrative agent - SEC filing

* Amendment adds new US dollar term loan facility of up to $112.5 million, new canadian dollar term loan facility of $137.5 million us dollars

* Each of incremental term loans may be drawn in a single drawing at any time prior to December 31, 2016

* If drawn, each incremental term loan will mature on June 30, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: