公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:02 BJT

BRIEF-BE Resources terminates intended JV with Cunningham Energy

Sept 2 BE Resources

* Terminates Intended Joint Venture With Cunningham Energy

* Acquires an interest in the laflamme graphite property in quebec

* Terminated its intended joint venture to acquire oil leases and oil fields in west virginia with cunningham energy, llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

