公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:20 BJT

BRIEF-Rennova Health says chief financial officer to leave co

Sept 2 Rennova Health Inc

* On august 30, 2016, co and Jason Adams, chief financial officer, agreed that he would be leaving company effective September 30, 2016

* Co will name an interim principal financial and accounting officer to replace Adams prior to September 30, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

