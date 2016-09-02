版本:
BRIEF-Transmontaigne partners enters into a sales agreement - SEC

Sept 2 Transmontaigne Partners Lp

* On september 2, 2016, Transmontaigne Partners L.P., entered into a sales agreement - sec filing

* May sell through agent common units having aggregate offering price of up to $50 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

