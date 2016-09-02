版本:
BRIEF-Mosaic Capital announces quarterly dividend

Sept 2 Mosaic Capital Corp

* Mosaic capital corporation announces quarterly dividend on its common shares

* Approved a quarterly dividend on mosaic's common shares of $0.10 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

