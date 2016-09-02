版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Questfire energy delays semi-annual borrowing base redetermination

Sept 2 Questfire Energy Corp.

* Defers Semi Annual borrowing base redetermination to september 15, 2016

* Deferral is accompanied by a reduction in available aggregate borrowing base under such facilities from $45 million to $44.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐