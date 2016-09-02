版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Best buy co says have stopped selling the Samsung Note7

Sept 2 Best Buy Co Inc

* Says have stopped selling the Samsung Note7

* Customers will have the option to replace it with a new note7 when they become available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

