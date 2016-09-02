版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:13 BJT

BRIEF-Bemis files for potential mixed shelf

Sept 2 Bemis Company Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf; size not disclosed - sec filing Source: (bit.ly/2c19Zly) Further company coverage:

