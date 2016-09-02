版本:
BRIEF-Verizon Communications files for offering of $2.06 mln of notes

Sept 2 Verizon Communications Inc

* Files for offering of $2.06 million of notes due 2046 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1avA2) Further company coverage:

