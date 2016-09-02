版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Glenview Capital reports 5.26 pct passive stake in Computer Sciences Corp

Sept 2 Computer Sciences Corp

* Glenview Capital Management,LLC reports 5.26 percent passive stake in Computer Sciences Corp as of August 23 - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c10XoA) Further company coverage:

