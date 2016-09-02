版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Magnachip enters into amendment to rights agreement

Sept 2 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Entered into an amendment to rights agreement

* Under amendment expiration date of co's shareholder rights plan contemplated by rights agreement has been extended - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1aTi7) Further company coverage:

