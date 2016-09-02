版本:
BRIEF-Magnachip Semiconductor board approves 2nd amendment of rights agreement

Sept 2 Magnachip Semiconductor Corp

* Board has unanimously approved second amendment of its rights agreement

* Under terms of amendment, expiration date of rights agreement has been extended six months to march 5, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

