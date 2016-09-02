版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 3日 星期六 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-Party City Holdco files for offering of up to 89.22 mln shares

Sept 2 Party City Holdco Inc

* Files for offering of up to 89.22 million shares of common stock by the selling stockholders - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2c1aj3P) Further company coverage:

